FHP encourages the gift of safe travel

~Florida Highway Patrol participating in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over December 13 – December 31~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – During this holiday season, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) joins law enforcement across the nation to crack down on impaired driving by sharing the message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. The enforcement campaign runs from December 13, 2018 through December 31, 2018.

“Troopers and our law enforcement partners will actively be looking for impaired drivers this holiday season,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “If you drink or are under the influence any substance, be responsible and have a designated driver or ride share service get you to your destination safely.”

To help ensure your safety, the FHP will be out on the highways to aid motorists and remove dangerous drivers from the road. FHP Auxiliary troopers will also volunteer to augment the FHP during the holiday period. The increased presence throughout Florida helps to deter traffic violations and enhance services to motorists who need assistance while traveling.

To make sure you get to your holiday destination and back home safely, FHP has the following travel tips:

Your seat belt is your vehicle’s best safety feature. Buckle Up!

Don’t drink and drive. If you are planning to have drinks, make sure you have a designated driver to make sure everyone gets home safely.

Don’t drive distracted. Keep your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel and mind on driving.

Get plenty of rest before you head out on your journey. Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as drunk driving.

Obey speed limits and practice courtesy on the highway. You’re not the only one trying to get somewhere for the holidays.

The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles wishes everyone a happy and safe holiday!

Motorists should call *FHP (*347) if they see an impaired or aggressive driver, or to request roadside assistance.