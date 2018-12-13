Farm bill heading to President Trump’s desk

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) issued the following statement on the House and Senate passage of the Farm Bill Conference Report:

“While not perfect, the 2018 Farm Bill gives certainty to our farmers, foresters, and ranchers at a time when many producers are struggling. Under the compromise legislation, we were able to strengthen the farm safety net, improve conservation programs, and make changes to the SNAP program. Our farmers need to know we have their backs and I look forward to this important legislation being signed into law.”

The 2018 Farm Bill Conference Report is supported by more than 500 agricultural groups, including the Florida Farm Bureau Federation, Florida Peanut Producers Association, and the Florida Cattleman’s Association. Dr. Dunn served on the House-Senate Conference Committee charged with resolving the differences over the 2018 Farm Bill.