ELCNWF brings Hope and Recovery Project to young children

Hurricane Michael left more than physical destruction in its wake. For young children, the trauma they experienced will stay with them long after the debris is removed, and the buildings are rebuilt. Thankfully, there are people working to mitigate the negative impact of such an experience. The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida is working with state early childhood mental health leaders and local early childhood mental health consultants to bring much needed resources to children and their families impacted by Hurricane Michael.

“Very young children are showing signs of stress and fear stemming from the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. They are trying, in the best way they know how, to make sense of the environmental changes all around them,” said Suzan Gage, Executive Director of the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida (ELCNWF). “As an adult, handling the trauma of hurricane recovery is challenging enough, but imagine you are a young child and everything you were connected to- your home, your teachers and care givers, your favorite place to play is gone- what do you do? That is why it is critical that as a community we do everything we can to help them learn to regulate and express their emotions during this experience. By helping provide resources such as therapeutic play materials and early childhood mental health consultants through the Hope and Recovery Project (HaRP), we know we are making a difference.”

The ELCNWF has delivered and provided training on how to use the therapeutic play materials with HaRP kits to over 20 local child care centers throughout the counties impacted by Hurricane Michael. They hope to begin to work with local early childhood mental health consultants in the hardest hit areas. ELCNWF is also setting up support groups for parents and caregivers. “We want parents to know that the full range of emotions and behaviors they and their children are experiencing are normal after a traumatic situation. If negative emotions and behaviors continue it can be a sign that extra help may be needed. We see that recovery is putting stress on parents and caregivers; we want to make sure that we can support them on their way to recovery.”

The ELCNWF is asking for financial and material support so that more young children and their families can receive therapeutic play resources, have access to early childhood mental health consultants and attend support groups. If you, or your business or organization could help bring hope to children in the Florida panhandle impacted by Hurricane Michael please contact Suzan Gage, Executive Director, at 850-693-0808, suzan.gage@elcnwf.org or visit www.elcnwf.org. Working together, we can ensure the young children impacted by Hurricane Michael can heal, recover and continue to grow to reach their full potential.