VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets travelled to Cottondale Tuesday night to face the Hornets in basketball action. Vernon was able to keep the game close, at one point gaining a six point advantage in the third period, but was unable to hold back the Hornets losing by a score of 58-45.

Maurice Hargrove and Caeden McDonald led the Jackets in scoring with 10 points each; Christian Proctor scored 8 points; Austin Angerbrandt added 5 points while Brandon Hargrove, Garrett Coleman and K’wan Powell added 4 points each.

Vernon will host Liberty County Thursday night at Vernon High School.

The Vernon Junior Varsity defeated Cottondale’s Junior Varsity in the night’s first game.