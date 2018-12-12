The Hoppers return to BCF

Mark your calendar and purchase your tickets, “It’s Shoutin’ Time” once again as The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) located in Graceville, Fla., will host the inspirational gospel family The Hoppers in concert on Saturday, February 9, at 6:00 p.m. CST in the BCF Wellness Center. The Deese Center will open for some delicious southern cuisine at 4:00 p.m. and guests that purchase tickets for the dinner and concert will have reserved seating when the doors open for the concert at 5:00 p.m.

One of America’s favorite families of gospel music, The Hoppers, continue to receive recognition and awards for a lifetime of sharing the gospel through music. Over the years, the accolades include Favorite Mixed Group, Favorite Soprano, Favorite Female Vocalist, Soprano Singer of the Year, and the Singing News Fan Awards for Favorite Soprano and Favorite Female Singer. The Hoppers have also been popular guest performers on the Gaither Homecoming Tour and the audience always receives a blessing when they appear on the program.

Tickets can be purchased in the BCF Business Office by calling (850) 263-3261 ext. 418 or visit the BCF website at www.baptistcollege.edu. General admission is $12.00. Concert and Dinner tickets are $22.00 per person with special concert seating.