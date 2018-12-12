Clinton Barry Hall, 56, of Alford died December 9, 2018 at Jackson Hospital.

He was a native of Tarpon Springs, FL.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton Lewis Hall and Merlene Jewell Hall; his wife, Peggy Ann Napier Hall.

Survivors are his son, Colton Hall (Audrie), special friend, Crystal Renee’; brothers, Lewis Hall (Doreen), Larry Porter (Diane); sister, Ruth Harrison (Thomas); grandchild, Furious Hall.

Barry loved hunting, fishing, but most of all he loved helping friends, family and community. He was employed by the City of Cottondale.

Services will be Friday, December14, 2018 at 2 PM at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral.