Cottondale man arrested by CPD

On December 10, officers with the Chipley Police Department responded to Walmart in reference to a physical altercation between a female and a male subject. When officers arrived on scene they observed a vehicle driving recklessly through the parking lot before stopping in a parking spot. The driver was identified based on a description given by the caller as being the subject in the physical altercation and who had active warrants. When officers identified themselves and attempted to make contact with the subject he took off running into the store before shortly being apprehended and detained. The female victim involved in the physical altercation was interviewed but declined to pursue charges.

The male subject was identified as Brandon Earl Tyus of Cottondale, Florida. A check through the database confirmed by officers revealed that Tyus had two active warrants, one out of Washington County for fleeing and eluding and a violation of probation warrant out of Jackson County for two previous possession of a controlled substance charges. Tyus was then placed under arrest. Officers searched Tyus where he was found to be in possession of a “loaded syringe”. The substance inside the syringe was field tested, which resulted in a positive result for methamphetamine. Along with being arrested for the two outstanding warrants, Tyus now faces additional charges from this incident by the Chipley Police Department.

Brandon Earl Tyus of Cottondale was arrested and charged with:

Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked

Resisting Law Enforcement w/o violence

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of paraphernalia