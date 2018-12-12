Coleman obit

Frederic N. Coleman, age 88, passed from this life Saturday, December 8, 2018. He was born in Chipley, FL, on February 8, 1933, to Crayton Coleman and Jannie Britt.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, C.C. Coleman.

Frederic is survived by his sons: Richard Coleman of Fountain, FL, and Freddie N, Coleman, Jr. of Chipley, FL; his daughters: Janie Edmondson of Headland, AL, and DeLora Jean Coleman of Chipley, FL; three grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 14, 2018, at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Chipley, FL, with Rev. Matt Sawyer officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.