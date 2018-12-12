City Council meeting

The following items were approved when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday, December 11.

Certificates of Appreciation for food donations during Hurricane Michael to Walmart, B.J.’s Grill and Sliced Deli.

Resolution No. 19-15 to approve the parade list for 2019.

Renewal of contract for attorney services with Michelle Blankenship Jordan for one year with an automatic renewal clause.

P&Z recommendation for the development of a Taco Bell – RGT Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Main St. Parcel # 00-2218-0023.

Purchase of property – Bultman Property – Parcel ID #00-0137-0000 and #00-0142-0000 – located at 33 Pike Pond Road and includes 485 acres for the amount of $1,747,000 plus any applicable closing costs.

Presentation of certificates …