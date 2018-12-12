City Council meeting

The following items were approved when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday, December 11.
- Certificates of Appreciation for food donations during Hurricane Michael to Walmart, B.J.’s Grill and Sliced Deli.
- Resolution No. 19-15 to approve the parade list for 2019.
- Renewal of contract for attorney services with Michelle Blankenship Jordan for one year with an automatic renewal clause.
- P&Z recommendation for the development of a Taco Bell – RGT Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Main St. Parcel # 00-2218-0023.
- Purchase of property – Bultman Property – Parcel ID #00-0137-0000 and #00-0142-0000 – located at 33 Pike Pond Road and includes 485 acres for the amount of $1,747,000 plus any applicable closing costs.
Presentation of certificates …