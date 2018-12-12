BCF ranked #11 in Top Colleges in Florida

Once again, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville received word that the college is ranked as one of the “Top 20 Colleges in Florida.” Based on academic and career resources, the quality of education and faculty, BCF has been ranked #11 by the Study.com highly recognized schools for 2019. Having been examined and compared, BCF remains one of the best value online programs and considered one of the top private colleges in Florida for academic excellence.

Championing the registered trademark of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word,®” BCF students are equipped and trained in areas of ministry, education, leadership, music, psychology and missions. Celebrating 75 years of preparing the next greatest generation of Christian leaders, BCF is currently taking applications for the spring semester that begins on January 21, 2019.

For more information on The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 ext. 460 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu. For information on the “Top 20 Colleges in Florida” rankings, visit the website of study.com/articles/20_best_colleges_universities_in_florida.