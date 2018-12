VMS Junior Beta recognition at School Board

Painting – 1st – KIRSTYN BROWN

Recyclable Art – 2nd – HIGHTY BROCK

Two Dimensional Design – 2nd – ABBY PAYNE

Photography – 3rd – SYDNEY SPOONER

Drawing – RENECIA HOGANS

Wood Working – RYAN HAGANS

Scultpture – TANNER KENNEDY

Living Literature – 1st – TOBY FOREHAND, SHAYLIN COSTALES, RILEY NANCE, EMMA HOLLIDAY, MASON SHEFFIELD

Engineering – 5th – KINSLEE WHEELER, GAVIN HENDERSON, TANNER KENNEDY, RYAN HAGANS, CARLIS BODIE

Portfolio – 3rd LILLIAN STANLEY

Songfest – 3rd PEYTON GAINEY

7th Social Studies – 3rd – EMMA HOLLIDAY

7th Science – 2nd – ALICE KOPP

Speech- 1st – MARISSA RODRIGUEZ

Premiere Dancer – SHAYLIN COSTALES

ROBOTICS – CARLIS BODIE, SHAYLIN COSTALES, PEYTON GAINEY, TANNER KENNEDY

SPONSORS – DYLAN PARAMORE, RACHEL COLEMAN, CAROL BOSWELL, TAMI PARISH, ALSO FLORIDA JUNIOR BETA STATE SPONSOR

ALL 1ST, 2ND, AND 3RD PLACE WINNERS WILL BE COMPETING AT THE NATIONAL JUNIOR BETA CONVENTION IN OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA IN JUNE.