School Board meeting

The following agenda items were approved when the Washington County School Board met Monday, December 10.

Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

Approval of Minutes (Nov 12 Executive Session & Regular Board Meeting: Nov 20 Re­Organizational Meeting)

Approval of School Internal Audit Report for FYE June 30, 2018 4. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

Approval of Education Curriculum Agreement between Unmanned Safety Institute, Inc. and Florida Panhandle Technical College

Approval of out­ of­ state travel for KMS AR Field trip to Axtion Air in Dothan, Alabama on January 10­11, 2019

Approval of out ­of­ state travel for WAVE to Dothan, AL on TBD December, 2018

Approval of out ­of ­state travel for RMS Band students to Troy State University, Troy, Alabama on December 6­-8, 2018

Approval of out ­of­ state travel for VMS 8th Grade students to attend Southeast WOW career fair in Dothan, AL on December 18, 2018

Approved of out ­of­ state travel for Commercial Vehicle Driving class to Wiley Sanders Truck Lines Terminal, Troy, AL on December 20, 2018

Approval of out ­of­ state travel for VHS band to Troy University on January 31 thru February 2, 2019 in Troy, AL

Approval of Out Service Contract with Advanced Medical Personnel Services (Occupational Therapy)

Approval of Secondary Industry Certification and Digital Tools Manual

Approval of revisions/adoptions to School Board Policies/Procedures, Student Code of Conduct and Controlled Open Enrollment Plan

Approval of revisions to Student Progression Plan

Approval of Disposal of Property

Approval of revised job description for payroll specialist

The following personnel items were approved.

District:

1. Approval of transfer of Katherine Bunge, teacher, from WISE to Kate M. Smith Elementary School, effective retroactive November 26, 2018

2. Approval of leave of absence for Kimberley McEntyre, effective November 26, 2018 ­ approximately January 14, 2019

3. Approval of employee suspension

4. Approval of level change for employee

5. Approval to hire an OPS employee

Chipley High School:

1. Approval of recommendation of William Wilson, Athletic Director/Head Football Coach, effective January 1, 2019 ­ December 31, 2019

Florida Panhandle Technical College:

1. Approval of resignation of Patrick Brock, instructor, effective November 23, 2018

2. Approval of resignation of Joy Taylor, financial aid specialist, effective November 28, 2018

3. Approval of resignation of Mechele Kent, secretary, effective December 7, 2018

Vernon Elementary School:

1. Approval of leave of absence for Karri Park, teacher, effective January 4 through February 15, 2019

2. Approval of leave of absence for Danielle Coatney, teacher, effective January 4, 2019 through February 15, 2019

Vernon High School:

1. Approval of recommendation of Gerald Tranquille, Althletic Director, effective January 1, 2019 ­ December 31, 2019