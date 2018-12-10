Suspicious person arrested on active warrant

An Alabama man was arrested on drug and weapon charges last Thursday, after Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a suspicious person in the area of Payne Lake Road in Vernon.

At around 1:30 p.m., WCSO received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a man that was banging on the door of Vernon residence for several minutes. The homeowner reported the man’s identity was not known.

Responding to the scene, a WCSO deputy located a man matching the description given in the report, walking on Moss Hill Road. The deputy quickly discovered the suspect, identified as Shelton Sandor Smith, had an active Holmes County warrant and was a convicted felon.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a handgun and an additional magazine in Smith’s jacket pocket. The weapon was fully loaded, with one round in the chamber. The deputy also located a bag of methamphetamine and a glass pipe in Smith’s backpack.

Smith was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon and/or ammunition by a convicted felon, and carrying a concealed weapon, which are all felony offenses in the state of Florida.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.