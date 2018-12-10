Snook harvest seasonal closure in Atlantic starts Dec. 15

The recreational harvest season for snook closes Dec. 15 in Atlantic state and federal waters, including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River, and will remain closed through Jan. 31, 2019, reopening to harvest Feb. 1. Anglers may continue to catch and release snook during the closed season.

Most state and all federal waters in the Gulf, including Monroe County and Everglades National Park, closed Dec. 1 and will reopen to harvest March 1, 2019.

Season closures are designed to help protect snook during vulnerable times such as cold weather.

Snook, as well as redfish, will remain catch-and-release only in state waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line through the Gordon Pass in Collier County (includes Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County) through May 10, 2019, in response to the impacts of red tide.

For more information on snook, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Snook.” Improve data and report your catch on the Snook & Gamefish Foundation’s Angler Action iAngler app at SnookFoundation.org.