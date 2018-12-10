Jewell Merlene Hall, 86, of Marianna died Saturday, December 8, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Ocala.

Mrs. Hall was a native of Marianna.

Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Hall, a son; Barry Hall on Sunday, December 9, 2018; several sisters and brothers.

Survivors include two sons, Larry Porter and Lewis Hall; one daughter, Ruthie Harrison; two brothers, Theo Maddox and Bud Maddox; five sisters, Jeanett Smith, Geneva Guevara, Angela Mooneyham, Joanne Williams and Celia Creel; 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great -great- grandchild.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow at Damascus Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 1 pm until funeral time at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.