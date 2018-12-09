Jenkins obit

Anthony “Catfish” Jenkins, age 63, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at the Wiregrass Medical Center. He was born in Bonifay, FL, on July 14, 1955, to James William Jenkins and Clara Jenkins Tharp.

Over the course of his life, Anthony served his community and friends with his involvement in many organizations: The Ponce de Leon Volunteer Fire Department, former Freemason of Hartford, AL lodge, Bassmasters, member of CWA, Washington County Bass Club, and Toys for Tots Foundation.

Anthony is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Trawa Lynn Jenkins; step-father, William Tharp; grandson, Grant Reed; sister, Glenda Jenkins; and James D. Jenkins.

He is survived by his children; Kristy Jenkins Calloway and husband, Gregory, and Whitney Jenkins and husband, Dustin Wilkins; his brothers: John Jenkins and wife, Wanda, Randy Jenkins, Steven Jenkins, Lee Jenkins, Donald Jenkins and wife, Polly; Perry Burke and wife, Kathy; his grandchildren: Jordis Reed, Judson Reed, and Maecon Wilkins; and many extended family and friends.

The funeral service will be held 1:00 P.M., Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Chipley, FL, with Elder Randy Jenkins officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M., Saturday, December 8, 2018. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery at Hinsons Crossroads in Washington County, FL.

