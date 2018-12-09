Harrison obit

It is with great sadness that we the loved ones of Walter Herbert “Shorty” Harrison announce his passing on Friday, December 7th. But with joy unspeakable we rest assured that he is with Jesus, his Lord and Savior.

Born on April 24th, 1930 to Walter and Ida Powell Harrison, Shorty was the oldest of six children. He was drafted into the army as a young man, and deployed to the Korean War. After his time of service ended, he returned home on his 23rd birthday. He then met and later married the love of his life, Gracie Lee Colvin. They were blessed with one son and three daughters. He worked hard at many jobs throughout the years, but perhaps his greatest accomplishments were his countless friendships, and to have him as a friend was to have a friend for life.

Shorty was preceded in death by his parents; son, Herbert Jeffrey Harrison; brother, Donald Harrison; sisters, Wanda Brogdon and Lettie Pope; his dear uncle, Clarence Harrison, and many special friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Gracie; his daughters – Belinda (Keith) Caplinger, Barbara Pelt and Donna Gilley, all of Jackson County, Florida; sister Audrey Rowan and brother Grover (Mary) Harrison; grandchildren – Jennifer (Billy) Benton, Tabitha (Travis) Conrad, Jesse (Kayla) Gilley, Lindsey (Andy) Tharp, Rachel Pelt (fiancé Dakota Ward), and Emily (Ethan) Bass; seven beloved great-grandchildren – Kyle and Alex Benton, Tilly, Tatum, and Trisha Conrad, Ann Marie and Jesse John Gilley IV. These precious children brought joy, even in the midst of pain, to their papa. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and his lifelong friend Buel Phillmon.

So many dearly loved friends took the time to call and visit these last few years, and we the family thank you so much for sharing our love for him. There are too many friends to name, but he truly valued each and every one of you

Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Monday, December 10, 2018 at Sneads Assembly of God Church with Rev. Juno Douglas officiating. Interment will follow at Pope Cemetery in Sneads, FL.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Sneads Assembly of God Church.