Waller obit

Marjorie ‘Margie’ Waller, age 80, from Chipley, FL, passed away peacefully at Superior Residences of Panama City Beach on Friday afternoon, December 7, 2018.

Margie was born September 14, 1938 in Geneva, Alabama, and was raised by her grandparents J. V. and Eunice Shiver in Bonifay, FL. She graduated from Holmes County High School in 1956 and married the love of her life, Howard Burl Waller, in June 1957.

Much of Margie’s life was devoted to making a loving home for her husband and daughters. She also held administrative positions with Traywick Construction Company, First Baptist Church, Panama City, and Shiloh Baptist Church, Chipley. Margie was a Bible teacher, prayer warrior, and servant of the Lord who modeled her faith in every area of her life.

Margie is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Burl Waller; one brother, Wendall Givens; one half-brother, Adrian Givens; and two half-sisters, Janice Givens Dautrive and Lou Givens Ward.

Margie is survived by her three daughters, Dena Waller Forbus (Loren), Julie Waller Boyd (Charles “Poker”) and Jody Renee Waller; five grandchildren, Jay Tyler Boyd (Lauren), Jarred Wyatt Boyd (Megan), Leah Forbus McCall (Michael), Lori Anne Forbus Ford (Christopher), and Marrah Bryn Walls; four great-grandchildren, Brayden Tyler Boyd, Isabella Grace Boyd, Judson Waller Boyd, Audrey Dean Boyd, and two great-grandchildren on the way; four half-brothers, Johnny Givens, David Givens, Al Givens, and Drew Givens; and numerous other family members and friends.

The family will receive visitors Monday, December 10, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Chipley. A celebration of life will be held immediately afterward, at 2 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Bonnett Pond Community Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Chipley (1300 South Blvd, Chipley, FL, 32428), and Covenant Care Hospice (107 West 19th St, Panama City, FL, 32405). Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.