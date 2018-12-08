Tiller obit

James (Jim) Earl Tiller, age 83 passed away December 5, 2018 at home with his family after a long illness.

Jim is formerly of Marianna, Florida and Mobile, Alabama, and most recently of Panama City, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mildred Tiller and his sister, Jackie Tiller Dykes, all of Marianna, Florida.

He is survived by his son, Michael Tiller and daughter, Marsha Tiller; sister, Pat Tiller Mills; and his best friend and brother-in-law, Roger Mills. He is survived by grand-children, James Tiller and Amanda Tiller Sims and great-grand-children, Bay Tiller and Bryce and Brynlee Sims.

Jim was an avid fisherman and loved to saltwater fish near Mobile, Alabama and bass fish in Jackson County, Florida. Jim was passionate about NASCAR Racing and was very proud to have had the privilege of building a car to race in the 24 hours of Daytona.

Jim worked in the Automotive Industry in Mobile, Alabama and then worked with his father in Tiller Construction Company in Marianna, Florida. He returned to Mobile and opened Tiller Marine. Later, Jim retired and moved to Panama City to be near family.

Graveside funeral service will be Monday, December 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations be made to cancer research