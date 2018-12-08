Pitts obit

James E. Pitts, age 79, passed away December 5, 2018, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Mr. Pitts was born September 8, 1939 to L.Z. Pitts and Gladys Jeter Pitts. He was predeceased by his parents.

James was retired as a Sergeant First Class from the United States Army after twenty-two years of service.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Marianna.

He was predeceased by his parents and survived by his wife, Earline Pitts; daughters, Peggy Parker of Brundidge, Alabama, Kay Massey, also of Brundidge, Alabama, and Kathy Brown, of Elba, Alabama; sons, Jimmy Price of Canada, Carl Rudd, Jr., and Danny Rudd, both of Brundidge, Alabama. He is also survived by sisters, Bonnie Pumphy and husband, Floyd, of Cottondale, Florida; and Ruthie Owens of Grand Ridge, Florida; and niece, Teresa Moon, of Grand Ridge, Florida.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Tim Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Dykes Cemetery in Grand Ridge, FL with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.