Macmillan obit

Sara Macmillan, 39, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2018 following a lengthy illness.

Sara was born on January 15, 1979 in Alexandria, Virginia, to Miller L. Macmillan and Nancy B. Macmillan. Diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy as an infant, Sara grew up and attended schools in Atlanta, Georgia. Following her parents’ separation and subsequent divorce in 1994, Sara lived with her mother in Atlanta until 2006. Because of unfortunate circumstances, in April of 2006 Sara was removed from her mother’s custody. That same month she was reunited with her father and introduced to his second wife, Chris Harrelson of Graceville and Destin, Florida. For the last 12 years, Sara was a much-loved resident at the Rainbow House group home in Chipley, Florida.

Sara’s father and stepmother offer special thanks to Melody Smith, Cheryl Strickland, Dianna Williford, Alicia Cross, Cheyenne Corbin, and the compassionate staff of professionals at the Rainbow House, to Sandy Pritchard and the staff at Arc, to Sherri Evans, Sara’s Support Coordinator, and to Covenant Hospice for their assistance in Sara’s final days.

Sara’s, Miller’s and Chris’s many friends and family are invited to attend a memorial celebration of her life at the James & Lipford funeral home in Graceville, Florida, beginning at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 13, 2018, with visitation following the ceremony. Interment will be at a later date. Memorial gift donations may be made to the Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties, Inc., 1335 South Blvd, Chipley, Florida 32428. Arc is a day training center for adults with disabilities, and a place Sara loved to be.