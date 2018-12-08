Homoney obit

William John Homoney, 41, of Marianna died Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at his residence.

John was born October 8, 1977 in Pittsburgh, PA, to Jack and Carol Homoney. He lived in this area for the past 12 years and was a Mechanical Engineer by trade.

John is survived by parents, Jack and Carol Homoney of Marianna; sister, Jackie Hess and husband, Greg of Montgomery, AL.

A memorial service will be 1 P.M. Saturday, December 8, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. John Wansley officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 P.M. at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.