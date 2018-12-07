Warrant results in two arrests by HCSO, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force

BONIFAY – Two subjects are in custody as the result of a joint effort between investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force converged at 2614 Pettis Lane Friday, December 7, to serve an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Horacio R. Lacayo.

Lacayo was taken into custody without incident and was further charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams (felony), and paraphernalia (syringes) after the items were located in the room he occupied.

A second subject, 27-year-old Catherine D. Moody, was located sleeping in a back bedroom and was arrested after a search of that room also led to the discovery of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and marijuana less than 20 grams (misdemeanor).

The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force is a cooperative effort between the Panama City Police Department, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, and United States Customs and Border Protection.