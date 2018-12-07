Traffic stop results in drug arrest

WESTVILLE – A Westville man is charged with possession of methamphetamine following a December 6 traffic stop.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday in the area of 179-A and Skyview Lane and made contact with the driver, 62-year-old Raymond Earl Price.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a small plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Price was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.