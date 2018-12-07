Traffic stop leads to meth arrest

An Enterprise Alabama man was taken into custody in Washington County after attempting to hide more than 12 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress Springs Road in Vernon.

As a deputy made contact with the driver, later identified as 49-year-old Steven Joel Lewis, he became concerned as Lewis grew more and more visibly nervous.

K9 Jet performed a perimeter search of the vehicle during the stop and immediately alerted to the presence of narcotics. As a result, deputies searched the vehicle and located a glass pipe with crystalline residue inside.

When deputies began to detain Lewis, they immediately observed an orange medication bottle, which contained more than 12 grams of methamphetamine, lying on the ground in front of the patrol vehicle.

Further investigation led to deputies obtaining evidence from an in-car camera showing Lewis remove the medication bottle from his pants pocket, then toss it to the ground.

Lewis was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.