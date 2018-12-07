HCSO working to upgrade 911 technology

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director/911 Coordinator, Lt. Clint Smith just closed out attendance of the week-long conference and training presented by Florida chapter of the National Emergency Number Association (NENA).

This conference helps connect HCSO with resources, information, and training vital to stay abreast of the latest public safety technologies.

“HCSO is committed to maintaining the integrity of the 911 and GIS systems serving the citizens, businesses, and visitors of all cities and communities within Holmes County,” said Smith.

“We are diligently transitioning toward implementing NG9-1-1 (Next Generation 911) and Text-to-911 in the coming months and will keep the public apprised of the progress and launch date.”

These public safety and communications improvements will be funded through a state 911 grant and will be made at no additional expense to local taxpayers.