Dunn commends Air Force on F-35 squadrons coming to Tyndall

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) commended Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson today for announcing Tyndall Air Force Base as the future home to three squadrons of F-35s. The announcement comes as Tyndall is working to rebuild after Hurricane Michael devastated the base in October.

“These squadrons of F-35s are the future of the Air Force and will strengthen our national security, while reinforcing the role of our airmen at Tyndall Air Force Base. It’s clear the Air Force recognizes the importance of investing in Tyndall as a part of our defense strategy and we are working to get the base back to mission ready capability as soon as possible,” said Dr. Dunn. “Bringing these next generation warplanes to Tyndall is in line with our efforts to rebuild a modern and state-of-the-art Air Force base post-Hurricane Michael. I look forward to working with the defense community to bring these squadrons in for a landing in our community.”

Tyndall will become a purpose-built base for the 5th generation fighter with the addition of the F-35 squadrons. These squadrons will bring as many as 72 F-35s to Tyndall by 2023.

Dr. Dunn has worked tirelessly to ensure Tyndall Air Force Base is rebuilt in the wake of Hurricane Michael. He has secured commitments from leaders at all levels of government that the base will be rebuilt, including President Trump, Vice President Pence, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, and other national leaders.