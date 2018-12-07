CHS Christmas Concert

The Chipley High School Music Department will present its annual Christmas Concert on Thursday, December 13. The concert will feature performances by the Jazz Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble, Symphonic Band, Vocal Ensemble and several soloists. Admission is free to the concert, which will begin at 6:00pm in the CHS Auditorium on Brickyard Road. Attendees are encouraged to donate a new, unwrapped toy which will be collected as part of our community’s effort to help those recovering from Hurricane Michael’s effects. The public is invited to attend and hear some of the finest student musicians in our area.

For more information, contact the CHS Music Department at 638-6100, extension 4121.