Chipley hosted Graceville in boys basketball Thursday night. The Graceville Tigers defeated the Chipley Tigers by the final score of 56-47.

Scoring for Chipley were: Chase Aycock 2, Tyrell Blackmon 8, Zac Wilson 1, Zahir Potter 4, Andrew Lawton 2, Isaac Berry 10, Jackson Swearingen 14, Jordan Boston 2, Kolton Cox 4.

Scoring for Graceville were: A. Brown 13, J. Green 8, C. Williams 4, C. James 2, D. Porter 9, C. Miley 3, D. Gray 3, D. Pollock 14.