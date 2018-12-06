VHS Theatre to present “Southern Fried Funeral”

Southern Fried Funeral will take the Vernon High School stage Friday, December 14, 2018 and Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 7 p.m. General admission tickets will go on sale one hour prior to curtain each night in the Vernon High School Auditorium lobby. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Vernon High School is located at 3232 Moss Hill Road in Vernon, Florida.

Southern Fried Funeral is a comedy by Osborne & Eppler and is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. The play takes place in a small town in Mississippi where we learn that Dewey Frye is dead, and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces—that is if they don’t kill each other first. Not only does matriarch Dorothy have to contend with sudden widowhood, but she’s also faced with church-committee harpy Ozella Meeks sticking her nose in the family business, Dewey’s snake-in-the-grass brother making a grab for her house, and two grown daughters reliving their childhood rivalry. Funerals bring out the worst, the best, and the funniest in people, and the Fryes are no exception. This is a big-hearted comedy about family—Southern-style.

Directed by Susan Steverson, the cast includes Lana Bush as Dorothy Frye, Mikayla Cotton as Sammy Jo Frey-Lefette, Caitlyn Smith as Harlene Frye, Jerryd Brown as Dewey Frye, Jr., Lance Newcomb as Dub Frye, Brock Hodges as Atticus “Attie” Van Leer, Cullen Hodges as Beecham Lefette, Marissa White as Martha Ann Fox, Faith Baxley as Fairy June Cooper, Demetreious Walston as Benny Charles Greenwood, and Cherish Johns as Ozella Meeks.

Megan McDonnell will serve as Stage Manager with Elizabeth Kangas in charge of the lighting crew.

For further information, you may contact Director Susan Steverson at (850) 535-2046.