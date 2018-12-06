Tindell obit

After a sudden illness, Gretchen Tindell passed away on November 17, 2018.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley Erickson of California, and 3 daughters, Suzy Cornicelli of Virginia, Laurie Thomas of Florida, and Ginger Owens of Florida, 8 grandchildren, Benjamin Aranda, Dylan Rose, Ashley DePriest, Nathan Depriest, Brandon Depriest, Ivy Tindell, Ethan Marsh, and Levi Marsh, ten great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Gretchen Henning Tindell was born in Los Angeles, California on December 28, 1938. She grew up in Glendale, California, and graduated from Hoover High School. She was married to James (Bud) Tindell, who died on November 4, 2012.

Gretchen graduated from Whitworth College in Spokane, WA, and eventually earning her Masters Degree. She taught at Hillcrest Special Education School in Bonifay Fl.

While working for Young Life in Jacksonville, FL, she was chaperoning a youth group on a roller skating outing, when she met a young navy man, James (Bud) Tindell. They were married and moved to Bud’s home town, Bonifay, FL. Except for travel, she stayed in Bonifay for the rest of her life.

Gretchen was outgoing, friendly, fun loving, and generous woman of God. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist in Bonifay, FL on December 8. Visitation will start at 12:00 and the service will start at 1:00. In her honor, no flowers, but donations to the church would be gratefully appreciated.