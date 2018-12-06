Three arrested for meth in unrelated traffic stops

Late last week, Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals during traffic stops on unrelated felony drug charges.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., November 29th, A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle near the intersection of S.R. 79 and Douglas Ferry Road.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located two hypodermic needles in the pocket of a pair of shorts that belonged to the passenger. When questioned about the needles, the passenger, Summer Tankersley, 37, of Elba AL, advised deputies she had also concealed a bag of methamphetamine in her shirt and a glass pipe inside her pants.

The bag contained three separate bags which contained the meth.

Shortly after, at approximately 10:20 p.m., deputies stopped another vehicle on S.R. 77 near Houston Road.

A search led to deputies locating several bags of methamphetamine in the driver’s wallet and a glass pipe, which was concealed in his pants. The driver was identified as Mark Sisson, 46, of Cottondale FL.

Once deputies searched Sisson’s vehicle, additional methamphetamine was located in a container in the car.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., November 30th, deputies conducted a traffic stop on S.R. 77 near I10. As the deputy approached the vehicle to speak with the driver, the deputy noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the truck.

Deputies searched the driver, Joseph Worley, 32, of Chipley, and found marijuana and a bag of methamphetamine in Worley’s pants pocket.

All three subjects were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.

Sisson and Tankersley were additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Worley also faces an additional charge of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.