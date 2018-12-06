Saunders obit

Betty Ann Carter Saunders was born in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, on May 5, 1932. She passed away December 2, 2018, at the age of 86.

Betty was a woman of deep faith who loved God, her family and helping others. She was the last of 11 children born to George Buford Carter, Sr. and Cora Lindy Day Carter. Betty was raised in the mountains of Tennessee and Virginia. When she was about 13, the family moved to Starke, FL, where she graduated from Bradford County High School in 1951. On June 29, 1951, she married Ralph L. Saunders, a young farmer and WWII veteran whom she had met in church.

She was loved by all for her friendly, kind and encouraging ways. Betty worked for over 30 years, primarily as a seamstress. She was a wife, mother, grandmother (or Granny), daughter, sister, aunt and friend to everyone she met. She spent her free time using her hands to sew or craft items for her loved ones and others; sitting on her front porch feeding the birds or petting any animals that happened to come by to visit.

She is predeceased by her husband, Ralph L. Saunders; her parents, George Buford Carter, Sr. and Cora Lindy Day Carter; her brothers, G.B. Carter, Jr., Clarence Carter, Ed Carter, Jack Carter and John Carter; her sisters, Margaret Ferguson, Nancy Spruce and Vivian Sides.

She is survived by her children, David (Sherry) Saunders of Campbellton, FL and Deborah (Don) McAlpin of Tallahassee, FL; her grandchildren, Brandi Saunders of Dothan, AL, Brooke (Derek) Bynum of Enterprise, AL, Blake Saunders of Dothan, AL and Casey (Tami) McAlpin of Tallahassee, FL; her great-grandchildren, Conner and Kynlee McAlpin of Tallahassee, FL; her brother, Paul Carter of Starke, FL; her sister, Joyce Norman of Starke, FL; her sisters-in-law, Louise Saunders of Orange Park, FL and Elizabeth Saunders of Greenwood, FL and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm at Campbellton First Baptist Church on Sunday, December 9, with visitation preceding the services at 2:00 pm, Rev. Luther Pumphrey officiating with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing. The family requests any donations in lieu of flowers be made to Covenant Hospice, 4215 Kelson Ave E, Marianna, FL 32446 or Partners for Pets Marianna, 4011 Maintenance Dr, Marianna, FL 32448.