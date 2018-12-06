Norsworthy obit

Mr. Linnard Norsworthy, 86 of Clermont, Florida, passed away on December 4, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Linnard was born in Andalusia, Alabama, on February 21, 1932. A U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, he worked in construction for 10 years and in law enforcement for over 20 years, Mr. Linnard was a deputy in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy in the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Department, and the Chief of Police in Cottondale. He was also a mayor and city commissioner for Cottondale for several years. Besides serving these communities in police and political positions, he loved to fish.

A Home-going service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, December 7, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Campbellton, Florida, with Rev. Luther Pumphrey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Friday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by his parents James Garfield Norsworthy and Lillian Goodson Norsworthy, two sisters Bernice Skipper, Bessie Mae Langford, brother L.G. Norsworthy and step-son Kevin Scalf.

Survived by his wife Sheila Porter Norsworthy, Clermont, FL; three children Mike (Doreen) Norsworthy, Sheila (Randy) Crum, Bristol, FL, Jennings (Tammy) Norsworthy, Graceville; two step-children Sabrina (Jason) Chaloux, Clermont,

Craig (Rhonda) Scalf, Clarksville, FL; two sisters Peggy Miles, Graceville, Faye Deal, Montgomery, AL; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.