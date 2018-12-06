News from Chipola College

CHIPOLA PLAY EARNS EXCELLENT AND COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARDS—Chipola College Theatre’s Fall production of Almost, Maine, under the direction of Charles Sirmon, received an “Excellent” rating and a Community Service Award from the Florida College System Activities Association. Original production dates for the show were postponed after Hurricane Michael. It was decided that the play would run one night only with free admission for all. FCSSA Adjudicator Rodney Watley said, “Using the performance to celebrate the community and reward it an evening of art is a great idea and provides an excellent service to the community.”

CHIPOLA ARTIST SERIES PRESENTS ‘SEAN OF THE SOUTH’

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series will present Sean Dietrich, writer, humorist, novelist, and biscuit connoisseur, on Jan. 10.

Dietrich will present a night of storytelling and singing in “Sean of the South.” Known for his commentary and stories on life in the American South, his work has appeared in Southern Living, South Magazine, Yellowhammer News, Good Grit, the Bitter Southerner and the Tallahassee Democrat.

The author of eight novels, his unique storytelling and music transports audiences to the old south when times were simple and honest. Learn more at www.seandietrich.com. A Meet the Artist Reception will be hosted by First Federal Bank of Florida.

The Artist Series concludes Mar. 14 with Our Lives in Letters: A World War II Perspective. This is a collaborative effort among Chipola College, Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance and Florida State University’s Institute on World War II and the Human Experience. Learn more at www.ww2.fsu.edu.

Single event tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees.

The Center for the Arts Box Office is closed for the holidays and will re-open Jan. 7. Tickets are available online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

CHIPOLA COLLEGE MEMORIAL TREE PROJECT

MARIANNA—Hurricane Michael forever changed the landscape of Chipola College. The 130-acre campus, once known for moss-draped oaks, towering pines and beautiful hickory and gum trees, now has only a few small trees scattered across campus.

Chipola College President Dr. Sarah Clemmons is committed to bringing trees back to the campus with the Chipola Memorial Tree Project. Alumni and friends of the college who would like to help with the project, may make tax-deductible donations in any amount to the Chipola College Foundation. For a gift of $225, donors may purchase a 12-15 foot tree with a plaque in memory, or in honor of, a person or group.

Dr. David Hilton, Dean of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, is advising on the project along with science professor Dr. Santine Cuccio. Barry Stafford, County Forester with the Jackson County Forest Service will be on campus Jan. 17 to assist with planting some of the trees.

Checks may be delivered in person, or mailed to: Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL, 32446.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu/foundation or phone 718-2478.