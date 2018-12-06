Howell obit

Mrs. Ann Dukeminier Howell, age 96, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 6, 2018 at her home.

She was born October 25, 1922 in West Point, Mississippi to the late Jesse and Lucile Dukeminier.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Howell was preceded in by her husband, George Early Howell, one brother, Jesse J. Dukeminier, Jr. and one sister, Mary Lockett.

Mrs. Howell is survived by one son, George Edward Howell and wife Barbara of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Mary Lucile ‘Lucy’ Howell of Bonifay, FL; two grandsons, John Howell and wife Mollye and Scott Howell and wife Rosanne; six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 8, 2018, in the Bonifay Cemetery with Dr. Karl K. Stegall and Rev. Andy Perry officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.