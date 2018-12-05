VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets hosted the Graceville Tigers Tuesday night in their home-opening basketball game. The Yellow Jackets led the Tigers 36-34 at the end of the third quarter but were unable to hold onto their lead losing to the Tigers 62-52.

Maurice Hargrave and Garrett Coleman led Vernon in scoring with 15 and 10 points respectively. Austin Angerbrandt and Caeden McDonald scored 7 points each for Vernon; Brandon Hargrove added 6 points; Wayne Potter scored 4 points; Christian Proctor scored 2 points and Keane Neal added 1 point.

Vernon will be back in action Thursday night at Bonifay against the Holmes County Blue Devils.