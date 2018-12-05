DHSMV and the Florida Cabinet provide over 40 tons of food and supplies for Hurricane Michael victims

~ Florida Highway Patrol and its partners deliver items directly to devastated areas ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) held its fifth annual “Stuff the Charger” food and supply drive and collected more than 40 tons of goods throughout the effort. The donated items were loaded into Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Chargers and delivered directly to Florida’s Panhandle. This year’s donations are estimated to provide more than seventy-thousand (70,000) meals to those affected by Hurricane Michael.

Governor Rick Scott said, “We are grateful to the Florida Highway Patrol and everyone who donated to ensure that our families impacted by Hurricane Michael have everything they need to get back on their feet. We will never stop fighting until every Floridian has fully recovered from this devastating storm.”

CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “Hurricane Michael swept through the Panhandle but Florida emerged unbreakable. Every Florida Trooper and first responder worked incredibly hard to help this area recover, and they answered the call for help once again. Thank you to everyone across the state who stuffed the charger with enough food to make 70,000 meals for those who need it most.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “Thanks to everyone who donated to the survivors of Hurricane Michael, including generous staff in my office. These donations will go a long way in brightening the lives of families still struggling to rebuild their communities this holiday season. Please continue to be generous, and help our fellow Floridians recover from this devastating storm.”

Commissioner Adam H. Putnam said, “It’s important, as we go into this holiday season, that Floridians remember that our neighbors in the Panhandle are still hurting, that they are still struggling, and that there are still opportunities to help. I cannot thank Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and all its partners enough for stepping up to collect and deliver items directly to communities still recovering from Hurricane Michael.”

“From thousands of cans and boxes of food to countless diapers and household goods, the generosity we witnessed for this year’s drive was nothing short of amazing as it spanned as far south as the Florida Keys and as far north as Tennessee,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “It is our hope that, through this effort, the Panhandle knows they are not recovering from this storm alone and these donations make the holidays a bit easier for those impacted by Hurricane Michael.”

“The Florida Highway Patrol was proud to partner with the Florida Cabinet to provide significant relief to families affected by Hurricane Michael,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “It is an honor to continue to provide a valuable service to our fellow Floridians in the Panhandle and provide a holiday meal. We are especially thankful to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for their support.”

The “Stuff the Charger” drive would not have been possible without the individuals who donated items, local food banks, various local grocery stores and the following partners: The Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia, Mobile Mike and Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale.