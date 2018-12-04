VMS spelling bee winners

Vernon Middle School held their School-Level Spelling Bee on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. Sixth, seventh, and eighth graders competed for a chance to attend the Washington County District Spelling Bee for January 24th. These students have gone through a Grade-Level Competition before moving to the School-Level Spelling Bee. We congratulate each and every one of these students on a job well done.
6th grade representatives, from left: Aidan Capps, Ebony Redmon, Kiley Brantley, Highty Brock, Courtney Douglas, Aubree Glenn, Savannah Hutchcraft, Aubrey Vaught, Ashley Burke, Siren Cobart
7th grade representatives, from left: Hannah Rester, Abby Walker, Ayla Gilbert, Amor Roche, Raine Sparks, Jonei Gordon, Griffin Bernard, Scot Prather, Blake Burdeshaw
8th grade representatives, from left: Dylan Roberts, Eli Stanley, Marissa Rodriguez, AJ Fields, Dylan Smith
School level winners, from left: 1st Place, Dylan Roberts; 2nd Place, Marissa Rodriguez; 3rd Place, Jonei Gordon; Alternate, Scot Prather
