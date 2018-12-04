Tindell obit

Mrs. Gretchen Henning Tindell, age 79, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 17, 2018 at Covenant Care Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. She was born December 28, 1938 in Glendale, California to the late Ray and Helen Hasler Henning.

In addition to her parents, Gretchen was preceded in death by her husband, James ‘Bud’ Tindell.

Mrs. Tindell is survived by her three daughters, Suzy Cornicelli, Ginger Owens and Laurie Thomas; eight grandchildren, Benjamin Aranda, Dylan Rose, Ashley DePriest, Nathan DePriest, Brandon DePriest, Ivy Tindell, Ethan Marsh and Levi Marsh; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Trask; one brother, Warren Henning; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Bonifay First United Methodist Church with Rev. Andy Perry officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.