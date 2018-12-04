Stokes obit

Dennis S. Stokes, age 69 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2018 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

Dennis was born on April 10, 1949 in Kissimmee, Florida to Clinton Stokes and Doris Massey. He served in the Army National Guard, and was a resident of the Florida Panhandle for the past 38 years since coming from Lake Wales, Florida. He worked at the Department of Agriculture for 32 years before his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Belva Stokes of Chipley, Florida; one son: Dennis Stokes II and wife Kerri of Middleton, Idaho; mother of his son: Laura Stokes of Bartow, Florida; one brother: Joe Stokes and wife Eglee of Lake Wales, Florida; two sisters: Linda Hare and husband Johnny of Lake Wales, Florida, Sherry Kittner and husband Blair of Sanford, Florida; three grandchildren: Trey, Kylie, and Ella.

A celebration of life will be held 10A.M., Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.