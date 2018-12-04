Riffey obit

James Edward Riffey, 88, of Canal Point, Florida died Saturday at his residence in Virginia Beach, Va.

James Edward Riffey was the oldest son of Edward Lon Riffey and Reca Riffey of Bonifay, Florida. James grew up in the Lake Okeechobee area of Florida. He served 22 years in the Air Force until his retirement. He then began working as a government contractor for Universal Fuel Inc. at Fort Rucker Army base in Ozark, Alabama; retiring from there in 1996. He settled down with his family in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jacqueline Wood of Glasgow, Scotland and grandson, Corey John Kwasny.

James is survived by his brother, John Truman Riffey; two sisters, Eva Lea Baucom and Peggy Paul; five children, Gary Riffey, Kurt Riffey, Dawn Glowatsky, Janine Matthews and Kerri Niang; 12 grandchildren, Derek, Ethan, Jakob & Christopher Riffey, Alec Panko, Chelsea George, Ashleigh & Reyce Haynes, Brittany Moon, Chaz, Dominic, Nicholas and Bachir Niang; four great grandchildren, Raiyna Jacqueline Young, Trevor Caine Jernigan, Graeson George, Mia Jacqueline Niang.

Funeral services will be 2 pm Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Union Hill Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at Union Hill Baptist Church.