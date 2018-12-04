Reynolds obit

Emily Rene Moody Reynolds, age 44, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born in Chipley, FL, on February 14, 1974, to William and Emma Jean Long Moody.

Emily is survived by parents; husband, Huey A. Reynolds, of Alford, FL; her grandmother, Silvia Long of Alford, FL; step-father, William Long of Alford, FL; brother, William “Lee” Long, Jr. of Alford, FL; sister, Tara Windham and husband Jason of Chipley, FL; her nieces and nephews: Pipper Long, Harper Long, Haylie Windham, and Hunter Windham; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 8, 201 at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Chipley, FL, with Rev. J.W. Watson officiating. Interment will follow in the Alford City Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

