BCF alumnus named “Rookie Teacher of the Year”

Teacher Education students graduating from The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville are active in “Changing the World, Through the Unchanging Word®” as they live out their faith while teaching and pouring into the lives of students in their classroom. Confirmed by her recent selection as the “Rookie Teacher of the Year” at Graceville High School (GHS), BCF Graduate Leah Johnson serves as a great testament to this fact.

The “Rookie Teacher of the Year” honor is an award that is voted on by colleagues and only conferred upon highly merited and proficient educators. Johnson was selected because she has gone far above her job description and classroom expectations in the four months that she has worked at GHS, displaying a strong devotion to her students and associates.

Johnson noted that her time at BCF prepared her for the demanding job of being a seventh and eighth grade reading teacher in more than one way. The work that she did as an English major prepared her academically, but she feels that the various campus Bible studies and missions classes that she participated in “helped equip [her] for the mission field that education is.” Though she was unsure of what to expect while coming into this job, she said, “Winning this award is just another piece of confirmation that the Lord is not only with me, but He has me exactly where He wants me.”

