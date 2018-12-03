Dolph Webb, born July 2, 1928, in Lynch, Kentucky, passed away peacefully December 1, 2018, after a brief illness.

He was a long-time resident of Panama City, but called Chipley home for the last twenty years.

Dolph was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the Midway. He travelled the world as a sailor and often talked about his time in Naples, where he had his first taste of pizza! Dolph was a consummate storyteller, and often regaled family and friends with jokes and stories of his boyhood days in the coal-mining town of Lynch, Kentucky. Always a sports fan, he coached softball for many years, and led the St. Andrews Baptist Church to a national championship. He was a staunch fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the University of Michigan Wolverines (Roll Tide and Go Blue!) Dolph was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Chipley. He was retired from the Postal Services and the Bay Line Railroad. Most of all, he loved his family, and his passing leaves a great void in all our lives.

Dolph is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marilyn Webb; daughters: Peggy Webb Hendrix of Atlanta, GA, and Brenda Webb Hansen of Marietta, GA; step-daughters: Lynn Paine and husband Tommy of Graceville, FL, Connie Redmon and husband Jeff of Graceville, FL, Carla Elliott and husband Rob of Chattahoochee, FL, and Leah Pettis and husband Randy of Chipley, FL; two brothers: Hugh Bond Webb of Lynch, KY, and William McKinley Webb of Warren, MI; as well as grandchildren: Erin Hendrix, Kelsey Hendrix, Ryan Hendrix, and Syndey Hansen; step-grandchildren: Jessica Zimmer, Mindy Shelley, Cortney Corbin, Robert Paine, Rhyne Elliott, Lee Paine, Meghan Pettis and Jae Elliott; one great granddaughter, Cassie Wade; and six step-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 1:00P.M., Friday, December 7, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Chipley with Rev. Mike Orr officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation, with Brown Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.