Vickery obit

Michael Ray Vickery, age 52 of Chipley, passed from this life on November 14, 2018.

Michael was born on January 5, 1966 in Chipley, Florida to Kenneth and Barbara Crooms Vickery. He worked in the Electrical field as a Lighting Technician.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Barbara Vickery.

He is survived by his father: Kenneth Vickery and wife Marsha of Cottondale, Florida; one brother: Glenn Vickery of Chipley, Florida; three sisters: Jeannie Vickery of Chipley, Florida, Debbie Lark and husband Jimmy of Panama City, Florida, Dana Kelly and husband Bucky of Wausau, Florida; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral service will be held at 1 P.M., Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery in Kynesville, Florida with Brother Gerald Vickery officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.