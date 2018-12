A cleaning supply and food and clothing giveaway will be held at Mt. Ararat 1st Missionary Baptist Church in Chipley on December 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The church is located at 1233 Old Bonifay Road.

Please come prepared to receive a blessing. The event is sponsored by Chipley Community Outreach. For more information, please contact Angeline Smith (850) 260-2299 or luyuana101@hotmail.com.