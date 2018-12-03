McCarthy obit

Patricia Jo-An McCarthy, age 50 of Caryville, passed from this life on November 29, 2018 at her residence.

Patricia was born on November 2, 1968 in Rochester, New Hampshire to Leo McCarthy and Patricia Garland. She worked at Beals Outlet as a retail worker. She was a lover of all animals but loved cats the most. She could be pretty stubborn but she was kind hearted and a family person.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Leo and Patricia McCarthy; sister: Fay Forehand.

She is survived by her son: Matthew McCarthy of Caryville, Florida; one daughter: Emily McCarty of Bonifay, Florida; one brother: Lee McCarthy of Ponce De Leon, Florida; one sister: Wendy Mowell of Chipley, Florida; two grandchildren: Nataliea and Tristin McCarthy.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.