Hudson obit

Mr. Hollie D. Hudson, age 78, of Caryville, Florida passed away December 2, 2018 at his home. He was born October 19, 1940 in Opp, Alabama to the late Doris Hudson and Elzie D. Nelson Hudson.

In addition to his parents, Hollie was preceded in death by several siblings.

Mr. Hudson is survived by two sons, Richard Hudson and wife Julia and Ronald Hudson and wife Debbie both of FL; one daughter, Cathy Saxton and husband Mark of CA; eight grandchildren, Rhonda, Shelly, Ronald Hollie, Jason, Elizabeth, Richard Jr., Perry, Joshua; 13 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Dena Mae, Helen Sue, Vivian, Betty Jean and Guy; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.