Holmes County FEMA Center to close

The Holmes County Disaster Recovery Center at the AG Center, 1173 Hwy 90, Bonifay, will close at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, December 5th. However, there is still a convenient Center where people can go for one-on-one help from FEMA, the SBA and other agencies.

Visit the Washington County Disaster Recovery Center in the Extension building at 1424 W. Jackson Avenue, Chipley. It is only seven miles away from the Holmes Center. Hours at the Chipley site remain Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Sundays.